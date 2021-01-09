Letter: U.S. needs reforms to make voting transparent

Joe Biden is hardly unique when he vows to be “a president for all Americans.” Many of us think the policies we support would be good for other people, even if they disagree. Advocating for unity is admirable, but rings false when he defines unity as a large enough coalition to defeat those skeptical, at best, of his legitimacy.

The cause of unity is better served by offering something Trump supporters are rightfully clamoring for: more transparent elections.

Maybe my teenage naivete is mistaking Republican anger over an unwanted result with genuine desire for change, but our once novel democratic institutions are due for innovation regardless.

We should copy less divided democracies by voting for parties instead of people. Primary elections, as they already do, would choose the specific candidates to take office for each party and affect which parties voters register for.

Also, rather than everybody voting at once, we’d be better off electing the president (and perhaps all legislators) based on the number of registered voters each party has by Election Day, tying party registrations to Social Security numbers to delete dead voters, allow more time to vote, and symbolically connect our financial duty to society with our civic one.