Letter: U.S. must urge Canadians to end useless border testing

The Canadian government needs to get rid of random Covid testing for Americans attempting to cross the border as soon as possible. First of all, the current random testing Canadian border crossing policy doesn’t even protect Canadians from coronavirus in the slightest, because the process is so cumbersome and test results might not be available for up to five days after an American has entered Canada.

An American who has entered Canada who gets a random test is allowed to remain in Canada while the random test results are pending. Thus, if an American who is tested turns up Covid positive he or she can be infecting Canadians the entire time he or she is in Canada awaiting the test results. Therefore, the random Covid testing provides no useful and at best a marginal public health benefit to Canadians.

Secondly, since the Covid pandemic is under control and most people are vaccinated, random testing procedures are no longer necessary.

Third, the economic damage restrictions such as this Canadian random Covid testing policy are doing to cross-border commerce and traffic is significant. I suggest that Canadians and Americans put pressure on their representatives by phone calls, emails, and letters in order to get the Canadian government to end this foolish random Covid testing border policy as soon as possible.

Chris Porter

Buffalo