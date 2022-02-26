Letter: U.S. must learn to rely on its own oil resources

Currently, the United States imports thousands of barrels of oil from Russia each day, every day at a cost of more than $100 per barrel. Why? Clearly, our nation has demonstrated the capability to produce an equal amount of oil at a much lower cost right here in our own country. We were energy independent. Why are we relying on a rogue foreign nation, a proven enemy no less, to gouge American citizens? Are our leaders not aware of the danger inherent in such folly? Why are adding to the wealth of our enemy and strengthening his ability to weaken us? We must be mad.