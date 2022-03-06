Letter: U.S. must act quickly to prevent destruction

Vladimir Putin is executing an all-out attack on Ukraine, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity by bombing civilian population centers. Putin’s lies to justify his war, including that Russians in Ukraine were being persecuted, follows the same tactics that Adolf Hitler used to justify invading Poland in 1939. Appeasement of Hitler’s demands and lies ultimately led to the devastation of World War II.

In the face of a total assault and annihilation of the population centers in Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, will the United States and its NATO allies just stand by and witness these atrocities, or will we take action now to destroy Russia’s tanks and ground weapons that are in Ukraine’s territory? Preventing the death and destruction that these war crimes will cause goes to the heart of our humanity and basic sense of liberty and justice for all people. If we fail to act decisively now, what hope does the world have for lasting peace?