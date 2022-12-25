Letter: U.S. must act on Ukraine before it is too late

The U.S. must intervene on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO was established to preserve the autonomy of its members. That autonomy is being leveraged economically to push Russia’s expansionist agenda in Ukraine.

With the current U.S. policy, it’s only a matter of time before Ukraine devolves into a war of attrition. It is insufficient to fend Russia off. Russia must be driven out. Its policy toward Ukraine must be rewritten. Patriot missiles won’t do the trick. The U.S. is again taking halfway measures in a world conflict. A cursory look at Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam shows a pattern lack of military acumen at key moments, like the one were experiencing now.