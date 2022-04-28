Letter: U.S. must act in defense of an embattled Ukraine

In this time of great peril for Ukraine the United States of America should rise to the defense of Ukrainian people. Throw off the shackles of powerlessness and do the right thing.

First, fly the flag of Ukraine in every neighborhood, on every county and state flagpole. June 14 is Flag Day and this day should be devoted to a democracy that is threatened by an irrational dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Second, use peaceful means of protest against the Russian invasion. Boycott news services that give comfort to Putin. Turn off the computer or TV when Tucker Carlson appears. Do not buy products that advertise on shows that support the invasion. Send letters and texts to media stations that coddle the oligarchs and Putin.

Third, send money to legitimate organizations that are aiding Ukraine and its allies. Refuse to buy any products that are produced in countries friendly to Russia. Money can hurt Putin more than anything else.

Fourth, at one time Americans were urged to pray for the conversion of Russia. Religious communities throughout the United States should promote peace and condemn the Russian genocide.

Finally, we have two major patriotic holidays coming up during the spring and summer. The parades that celebrate Memorial Day and Fourth of July should include a salute and celebration of the brave actions of Ukraine and its allies including Poland, and the eastern NATO countries.

So shake off that powerless feeling, go buy and unfurl the Ukrainian flag, boycott Russian sympathizing media outlets and even March for Ukraine at our national patriotic holidays. Together we can help a fellow democracy not only win the war but throw off the yoke of the criminal invasion of Ukraine. You are not powerless.

Joseph Yonder

Depew