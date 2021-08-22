Letter: U.S. found itself in a tough situation

President Biden made the right call albeit a tough one. Extending the conflict a day, a week, a month or several years would not have changed the outcome and only delayed the inevitable.

We have given the Afghan people over a billion dollars in military aid and training to become independent of the Taliban with little to show for it other than 24,000 dead and 20,000 plus wounded Americans. Saving face should not be a primary reason for continuing a no-win situation.

Some feel we abandoned the Afghan people. I say that they had 20 years to prepare for this day and chose not to.

You cannot instill the will to fight when Americans are so willing to do it for you. You cannot change a culture in two decades whose origins date back to 500 BCE.

What the Afghanistan needed were a thousand lions to continue where we left off when all they had were millions of sheep and a supposedly corrupt government.

This recipe for disaster is reminiscent of what we experienced in Vietnam and should have been a template for what to avoid.

The shame of it is that the only winners in this conflict are the arms dealers and not the Afghan people.

Charles Carter

Akron