Letter: U.S. demands obedience without sanctions relief

This country had until Feb. 21 to get back to full agreement with JCPOA, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which limits Iran’s nuclear project. Also until June 18 to appeal to Iranian citizens and voters in their presidential and local council elections. Iranians have been remarkably compliant with what they agreed to and their reward has been sanctions and attacks. The current policy seems that the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia want to be completely dominant and the rest of the world especially Iran are to be completely submissive. This is like too many of the management I have worked for. I did not like their policy of always take and never give and the rest of the world does not like the U.S., Israeli and Saudi policies of demanding obedience from Iran and not giving sanctions relief.