 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: U.S. demands obedience without sanctions relief
0 comments

Letter: U.S. demands obedience without sanctions relief

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

This country had until Feb. 21 to get back to full agreement with JCPOA, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which limits Iran’s nuclear project. Also until June 18 to appeal to Iranian citizens and voters in their presidential and local council elections. Iranians have been remarkably compliant with what they agreed to and their reward has been sanctions and attacks. The current policy seems that the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia want to be completely dominant and the rest of the world especially Iran are to be completely submissive. This is like too many of the management I have worked for. I did not like their policy of always take and never give and the rest of the world does not like the U.S., Israeli and Saudi policies of demanding obedience from Iran and not giving sanctions relief.

David Gaeddert

Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News