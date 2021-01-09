Letter: U.S. citizens are getting unfair treatment in Canada

On Jan. 2, The News featured a front-page article about Canadians avoiding the U.S.–Canada border closing. They fly to the United States by helicopter, ship their car to the United States by commercial transport and head to Florida.

It is an interesting story and I wish all our Canadian snowbirds a pleasurable winter. You might want to next feature a story on the unequal reciprocal treatment of U.S. citizens who are banned from traveling to their summer homes on the Canadian shore.

The reasons for prohibiting summer residents from accessing and maintaining their property lacks commonsense and reason. “Essential travel” is a subjective term as implemented by politicians who have little to lose in making arbitrary rules.

Joseph Bieron

Orchard Park