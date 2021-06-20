Letter: U.S., Canada must cooperate on reopening border

Like many people in the Niagara region, I have been personally impacted by the extended closure of the border. I've spent much of my adult life in Canada as a visitor, student, friend and long-time property owner.

It has been deeply disappointing, and painful, not to be able to venture north over the border these past 18 months. As a fully vaccinated person, I wish as much as anyone that circumstances were different so that I could enter Canada.

However, the proposal to open the U.S. border unilaterally to Canadians is as irresponsible as it is arrogant. In my mind, it's a classic example of American bad behavior – if we don't get what we want, we throw a temper tantrum and act like a spoiled child.

We may not like Canada's decision, but we should respect it, and work collaboratively with their leadership until they are comfortable relaxing border restrictions.

At the present time, Canada is in a very different place with the Covid-19 pandemic than is the U.S. Instead of demanding change, perhaps we should help our northern neighbor by sharing far more doses of Covid-19 vaccine than we have to date. True friends and allies work to help one another, rather than make one-sided demands.

Clark Sykes

Buffalo