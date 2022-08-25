Letter: U.S. and China to blame for tangled supply chains

The United States and China are the world’s two biggest economies on the planet. The buck must stop with both countries. It’s time for both nations to address this together. Both countries have to stop the saber rattling – especially about Covid and of course tensions regarding Taiwan. Former President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and now Joe Biden all are to blame for the present state of the U.S.-China relationship. Any cooperation between the two countries has essentially disappeared. The world can’t afford this rift to continue. Like it or not, the U.S. and China is and will be the world’s most important bilateral relationship of this century. Acknowledging this fact is made more difficult by the United States doing nothing to change China’s perception that the U.S. is a nation in decline.