Letter: U.S. and China to blame for tangled supply chains

When will both the United States and China be held accountable for the still tangled up and slow supply lines that continue to disrupt the global economy?
We constantly hear about the tangled up supply chains that play a pivotal role in world trade transporting goods and other materials all over the world.
The United States and China are the world’s two biggest economies on the planet. The buck must stop with both countries. It’s time for both nations to address this together. Both countries have to stop the saber rattling – especially about Covid and of course tensions regarding Taiwan. Former President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and now Joe Biden all are to blame for the present state of the U.S.-China relationship. Any cooperation between the two countries has essentially disappeared. The world can’t afford this rift to continue. Like it or not, the U.S. and China is and will be the world’s most important bilateral relationship of this century. Acknowledging this fact is made more difficult by the United States doing nothing to change China’s perception that the U.S. is a nation in decline.
Furthermore, I believe China is really making the worst foreign policy decision imaginable siding with the worst maniacal behaving country going – Russia.
The U.S. and China have been an ongoing international joke when it comes to their overall conduct the last few years. If someone wants to buy let’s say a bicycle, don’t buy it from the U.S. or China. Why? The chain is likely tangled up.
Marcus Costello
Kenmore