It’s happened a number of times throughout history. It’s known as the Thucydides Trap. Thucydides was a historian and general, specifically of the Peloponnesian War (from 431 BC to 404 BC) between Athens and Sparta.

Today, the idea of the Thucydides Trap has become popularized by political scientist (Graham T. Allison) who pointed out of occasions throughout history where the established world power nation of the time being threatened and ultimately displaced by a rising challenger country. More often, it resulted in an inevitable war.

Today, the Thucydides Trap is playing out. The current superpower is the United States and the rising challenger – China.

Both governments have been miserable failures to see this and seem determined to fall into this trap with a likely probable war this decade.

One can thank the likes of former U.S. President Donald Trump, current President Joe Biden and of course China’s Xi Jinping who are all responsible for the current wrecked relationship between the U.S. and China. Any potential for cooperation has long since disappeared.

Both nations must be held accountable. Both countries’ handling and possible role in the origin of Covid-19, the wreckage of the supply lines and the potential of likely war when China goes after Taiwan.

I have predicted a number of times in late 2024 or early 2025 that China will make its move against Taiwan. China will take advantage of a distracted and probably discombobulated U.S. after what will probably be a tumultuous and stressful presidential election.

The U.S. and China are willfully falling into this trap.

Things have to really change to prevent a global disaster. It doesn’t help that the U.S. continues to be afraid, paranoid and frankly cry sour grapes with China’s rise economically and militarily.

China has this right or wrong perception the U.S. is in decline. I am bothered that the U.S. simply continues to do absolutely nothing to change this perception. It only emboldens China’s CCP government to act more aggressively against its own people or to neighboring countries.

Both the U.S and Chinese governments are the real problem—not the people. Both are a danger to world peace.

Isn’t this planet big enough for the U.S. and China to work together as equals? Right now, it’s apparently not.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore