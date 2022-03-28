Letter: Tylec is doing a good job keeping the public informed

This letter is a response to the March 17 letter in this column by William Paton of North Tonawanda.

As Alderman, Austin Tylec and other members of the North Tonawanda Common Council voted unanimously to address problems with the city’s wastewater treatment plant. During Alderman Tylec’s tenure, his minority vote was often overridden by a Republican majority. Now as new mayor, Tylec is advocating along with Democratic Assemblyman William Conrad for funding to address much needed upgrades in our wastewater treatment plant.

As a North Tonawanda resident all my life, I am happy to hear Tylec’s attention is on taking action to insure proper functioning of our wastewater treatment plant. And by speaking at a press conference along with Conrad, he is doing exactly what we elected him to do by taking action and keeping public informed.

Paul Roman

North Tonawanda