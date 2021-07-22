Letter: Two Americas’ raise tough choice for some

Let’s start with an honest appraisal of our “two Americas.” In one, there are tens of millions of people that really don’t believe 600,000 people have died from a virus that they refuse to be vaccinated for. It’s their God-given right to carry and spread a deadly virus come hell or high water.

Millions more that believe the former guy won the last presidential election even though said election was the safest election ever. Millions more who don’t believe in science, dislike those who are not their color, listen only to news sources that pedal conspiracy theories unhinged from easily available fact checking and are willing to re-elect a sociopathic, narcissistic, misogynist, racist liar.

Indeed, millions more support an overthrowing of this democracy, believing that what happened on Jan. 6 didn’t really happen. Add to these surreal premises the detail that one of our two major political parties and a boatload of social media companies are willing, at great risk to this democracy, to keep feeding these millions more lies to keep themselves rich and in power.