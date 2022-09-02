Letter: TV programming frustrates even most patient audience

The latest in a chain of unwatchable TV programs is titled, “The Weakest Link,” which debuted in 2001 and revived in 2020. Metaphorically speaking it might be just that. The host, Jane Lynch, is actually a pretty talented actor. Why would she stoop to this level of inanity? I guess the old mantra “money talks” would apply here.

The premise of this game show is to have Lynch spew snarky barbs add contestants for the sake of sensationalism. Does anyone really believe these comments just pop up out of the top of her head? I have to guess some do.

A program that shouldn’t last a season will no doubt thrive with and obviously undiscerning TV audience. As Lynch herself mighty quip in game show mode “Just how gullible can an audience be?”

Ronald Welker

West Seneca