They say that even the smartest people in authority can make huge mistakes. I think that is the case when “the powers that be'” let a staff person, the caliber of Michael Wooten , leave Ch. 2 after 14 years of employment .

Watching Michael in action on the “Town Hall” or reporting the latest local crisis, his professionalism and compassion is exemplary. He is a treasure this community should not have to go without. Bring him back, WGRZ! Please.