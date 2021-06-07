Letter: TV ads on parole reform show lack of familiarity

We have recently been subject to TV ads advocating reform of the New York State Parole System. The parole system is portrayed as a bloated and costly system which returns releases from New York prisons for trivial violations and denies them legal representation for these violations. Parolees are portrayed as being cited for “technical” violations, such as “missing appointments.”

I worked with parolees and conditional releases for 27 years, retiring as a bureau chief. Parolees could be cited for rule violations of the conditions of their release they had promised to follow. Attorneys in New York City called them “technical violations” to minimize seriousness.

After University at Buffalo Law School, I defended assigned parole violation cases and discovered that parole staff are now also calling rule violations technical violations. Although both begin with T, technical violations are not trivial in nature. “Missing an appointment” may or may not be a serious violation but failing to report as instructed can have serious implications for public safety.