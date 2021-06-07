 Skip to main content
Letter: TV ads on parole reform show lack of familiarity
Letter: TV ads on parole reform show lack of familiarity

We have recently been subject to TV ads advocating reform of the New York State Parole System. The parole system is portrayed as a bloated and costly system which returns releases from New York prisons for trivial violations and denies them legal representation for these violations. Parolees are portrayed as being cited for “technical” violations, such as “missing appointments.”

I worked with parolees and conditional releases for 27 years, retiring as a bureau chief. Parolees could be cited for rule violations of the conditions of their release they had promised to follow. Attorneys in New York City called them “technical violations” to minimize seriousness.

After University at Buffalo Law School, I defended assigned parole violation cases and discovered that parole staff are now also calling rule violations technical violations. Although both begin with T, technical violations are not trivial in nature. “Missing an appointment” may or may not be a serious violation but failing to report as instructed can have serious implications for public safety.

As a new parole officer, I may have been too officious at times, but I had two levels of supervision and a parole board above me to determine if I was being fair. I had to appear before a hearing officer and a law judge to defend my actions. As for expense, parole and conditional release are cost-saving measures.

God’s not finished with parole yet, but these TV ads show a lack of familiarity with the system or a lack of accuracy about what needs to be reformed.

Denis Uminski

Kenmore

