Letter: Turns out, ‘Stop the Steal’ means something different

Perhaps we should reconsider the election slogan “Stop the Steal” that was promoted strongly by a portion of the formerly credible Republican Party. It is a valid statement but not likely in the context that some believed. Some of the irrational members of that group incorrectly thought it meant that there was some fraud in the 2020 presidential election – enough even to change the results.

But for the few “law and order” Republicans remaining, they were actually trying to tell Trump to return all the government’s documents and many critical intelligence secrets. Maybe a smart entrepreneur could buy out all the unused flags, banners, caps, etc., with that slogan and get them embroidered with an additional line stating “Arrest Trump NOW!” under the existing motto. In a related issue, may I suggest to those numerous Trump attorneys (Giuliani, Powell, Eastman, Bobb, Corcoran, et al.) who are facing disbarment and likely prosecution to work toward a plea deal. It seems a reasonable proposition for them to offer to the intelligence community (DNI, FBI, CIA, DOJ) how to really keep something secret. They have mastered techniques to prevent America from seeing their evidence of massive fraud. Those skills would be highly valued to keep our country safe from people who steal information that would be dangerous to our national security if exposed.