As a coalition of clergy, lawyers, CBO and community leaders, the Urban Think Tank of Buffalo is writing to express our support for Adiam Tsegai , the Acting President of SUNY Erie. Under Tsegai’s leadership, we have developed a stronger relationship with SUNY Erie than we have ever had under any previous college president. Tsegai represents a true opportunity for the college to engage the community in ways that have never been done before. When Tsegai joined SUNY Erie as the dean of engineering and technologies, she immediately reached out to the community to form partnerships to more effectively engage students. This engagement only increased when she was promoted to associate vice president for academic affairs of health sciences, engineering, and technologies, and shortly thereafter as interim provost, and then provost.

Now, as acting president of SUNY Erie Community College, Tsegai has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep commitment to engaging the community, supporting students, faculty and staff. In a time of great uncertainty and challenge for higher education institutions, she has provided stability and direction for the college. The chair of the board of trustees aptly stated, “This is a matter of the title catching up to the performance. You have acted as our President for many months, and we unanimously approve of this.” We wholeheartedly concur. She has already implemented several initiatives to enhance the college’s programs and services. What is most impressive about Tsegai’s leadership is her dedication to equity and inclusion. She has made it a priority to ensure that SUNY Erie is a welcoming and supportive environment for all students, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances. Under her guidance, the college has implemented new programs to support underrepresented students and has worked to address longstanding challenges and issues. In summary, Tsegai has proven herself to be a highly effective leader and a true asset to SUNY Erie. Her commitment to equity, inclusion, community engagement, and student success is exemplary, and her dedication to the college and its mission is unwavering. As she continues to serve in her role as acting president, we have no doubt that she will continue to make a positive impact on the college and the broader community.