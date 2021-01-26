Letter: Trying to recognize two separate events

Let’s be clear about what truly transpired in our nation’s capital with the seditious attempt of overthrowing our democracy from rioters and a sitting president. This event, however, is vastly different than what millions of Americans have hoped to accomplish for the past several years and last summer through the Black Lives Matter protests.

One was fighting for racial equality and against police brutality for all Americans. The other resulted in objecting to an election result which was based on being spoon fed lies of corruption and deceit from elected officials and biased media outlets. All of which has been proven inaccurate and could not be verified in the court of law and were quickly dismissed.

One promoted peace, healing and growth. A dream for a better America for all Americans. The other? They attacked the center of America’s democracy in plain sight … riding the coattails of hatred, prejudice and racism.

When one man’s call for attention to racial injustice and police brutality drew national backlash for simply kneeling on a football field, we should be more fervent with our backlash over the events that transpired (and over the course of the past four years) as it has threatened the core of our democracy and our diplomatic standing in the world.

I won’t hold my breath.