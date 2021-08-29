Letter: Trying to cross into Canada remains overly complicated

As part owner of a very small cottage in Ontario, I hoped for a summer 2021 visit after a long 22 months since closing it in October 2019. Due to the Canadian border closure, we Americans have waited and wondered about our Canadian relatives, friends, and properties, since March 2020.

After receiving the good news that we vaccinated Americans would again be welcome in Canada on Aug. 9, I turned to the ArriveCan website and the Buffalo News article for more information about crossing the border. I naively believed that taking all the complicated steps of testing, uploading, and documenting would finally result in a 2021 cottage visit. Thank you to Samantha Christmann who clearly explained the process in the Aug. 12 issue of the News. One small hitch immediately apparent is that no-cost acceptable Covid-19 test results will arrive too late for the 72-hour Canadian cut-off, The alternative, a half-hour acceptable test result costs $125 USD per individual test. That's $1,625 for our hoped for family Labor Day picnic at the beach.