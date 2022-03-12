Letter: Try using sportsbook betting money to fund a new stadium

Like many Buffalonians, Bills fans and those who are not, I look forward to the new stadium deal that should be announced soon. In full disclosure, I have been a season ticket holder since 1981. We have, by choice, made the Bills games a priority as a couple and a family.

I hear the anti-football people already complaining about any state contribution to the project, the football diehards wanting it all. I can understand both sides of the issue and it occurred to me there is a way to fund much of the project from a new cash stream in New York. Sportsbook betting started on Jan 8. By Feb 14, the state had taken in nearly $80 million from the total amount wagered $2.5 billion. Those are mighty big numbers for a five-week stretch. Admittedly, there are some skewed figures here; the Super Bowl, the newness of the concept too. It is not realistic to assume that level can sustain.