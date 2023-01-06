Letter: Try using snowmobiles in future city rescue efforts

With the death toll and so many residents miserably stranded for days without heat, it’s clear that wheeled rescue transportation doesn’t always work. The city should lease or buy rescue snowmobiles which could be stationed at fire houses, hospitals or other municipal locations. They could transport those in need to hospitals, warming stations, etc. This rescue option would save lives and alleviate misery. On a related note, Buffalo has recently enjoyed much positive media attention, celebrated for art, history, architecture, waterfront, great food, kind people and the Bills. But this latest giant snowball has delivered us an enormous black eye. Let’s be proactive and make sure that whatever future Mother Nature delivers we are ready to protect Buffalo and its residents.