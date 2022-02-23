Letter: Try this simple solution to avoid sexual harassment

Recently, a gentleman from Amherst wrote a letter voicing concern over the passing of legislation regarding sexual harassment/assault in the workplace. His issue is that the “threat of sexual harassment lawsuits has already made hiring women more problematic for private employers. It has simply and undeniably, made it a greater legal risk to employ them.” He concludes that “It is now only logical that when compared to an equally qualified male candidate, hire the man and the lower level of legal exposure to sexual harassment claims he brings to your workplace.”