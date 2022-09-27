Letter: Try this simple solution for assimilation into America

I propose a simple, transparent, bipartisan process for balanced assimilation of immigrants into American society. It starts with a simple website. This easy-to-develop website lists the 50 states, the name of each city, town, and village in that state and the name of the mayor – whether Democrat, Republican or Independent. Each mayor, regardless of his/her political affiliation, has the opportunity to check with his/her constituents to determine whether they will accept any immigrants and how many. The mayor simply adds his/her name, party, town, and pledge to the site. It is an open, transparent and bipartisan process. If 250 towns each take two families (approximately eight immigrants), then each state voluntarily would take 2,000 immigrants, that’s 100,000 placements. The numbers gradually assimilated into American culture could be staggering. I suggest each municipality also set a system in place to monitor the assimilation success of the immigrant(s) for one to two years, perhaps by assigning a social worker to the individual or family. The United States has always been a nation of immigrants and a land of opportunity. The above process leaves the decision to the small towns across America and more evenly distributes new immigrants throughout the country.