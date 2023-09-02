Why are Kias still being stolen on a daily basis? And right from a person's driveway too?

Weeks ago, The Buffalo News reported Kia is offering free wheel locks for the steering wheel. Does the general public know this?

It's a two-foot-long bar that expands to fit and locks in place with a key. Put it on and you can't cut it and you can't turn the steering wheel either. The whole process takes no more than 30 seconds. Sure it's a minor hassle, but far easier and cheaper than getting your car repaired, when the parts finally come in, that is.

If Kia doesn't have any more, just go to your local auto parts store and spend $25. Problem solved.

There was another rollover accident with two young kids in a stolen Kia recently. Let them have your car, and that will be on your conscience. I'm sure insurance for these vehicles will be very expensive by now too.

Think about it: If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem.

Steven Halasz

Cheektowaga