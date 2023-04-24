I am tired of reading on a daily basis about mass shootings in the United States. This carnage has to stop.
I propose four steps:
• Universal background checks on all guns sold in the U.S.;
• Ban the purchase of all assault rifles. Assault rifles already purchased should be registered and licensed;
• Require safe storage of all guns, i.e., a locked safe or gun cabinet
• A nationwide database of all guns owned in the U.S., to include the names of gun owners.
People are also reading…
There is already a nationwide database of all vehicles and drivers in the United States, called NLETS (National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.)
Thomas Keating
North Tonawanda