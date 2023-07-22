When I was a kid, a new toothpaste called Crest came out. It contained fluoride. Cavities markedly decreased by brushing with it. Now, most all toothpastes contain it. Has tooth brushing gone out of style? Aren't kids being taught by parents to brush? Use a fluoride rinse? Is the importance of dental hygiene being brought up in early school grades? Have you been made aware of the seven major side effects of fluoride, especially if levels are too high?