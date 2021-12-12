Letter: Try something new with Bills stadium

Having listened to two of the three county forums held via Zoom regarding a new football stadium, I have some important comments to share.
Many people have rightly said that any new stadium has to be used for a lot more than just football games so that we get maximum bang for all those mega bucks. Our negotiators must have any new agreement give us complete control over the stadium, not the Bills. Otherwise they‘ll take money each time anything is held there (like the $60,000 three high schools paid this year to hold graduations there). Instead of the puny $820,000 a year the Bills pay for rent, let them use it rent-free for games played during the season. However, let’s take back the annual $6 million naming rights as part of our side’s contribution for paying for any new structure.
Let’s also have the Bills pay a proportionate share of its maintenance costs. ECC South’s game parking revenue also must help pay our share, not line the team owners’ pockets.
Sports equals playing hard (but fair) to be a winner. Currently, the team and NFL are the winners but the taxpayers and fans are losers in the bigger game called life.
Others mentioned Buffalo someday hosting a Super Bowl but that will never happen; the smallest stadium to do that held 61,500 fans, and that was 15 years ago.