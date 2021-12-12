Letter: Try something new with Bills stadium

Many people have rightly said that any new stadium has to be used for a lot more than just football games so that we get maximum bang for all those mega bucks. Our negotiators must have any new agreement give us complete control over the stadium, not the Bills. Otherwise they‘ll take money each time anything is held there (like the $60,000 three high schools paid this year to hold graduations there). Instead of the puny $820,000 a year the Bills pay for rent, let them use it rent-free for games played during the season. However, let’s take back the annual $6 million naming rights as part of our side’s contribution for paying for any new structure.