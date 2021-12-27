Letter: Try not to be offended by the term, ‘Bills Mafia’

Lately, some writers to this column have protested the use of the term: “Bills Mafia” when referring to the high-spirited Buffalo Bills fans. Although the word “Mafia” has negative connotations as it is commonly used based on the reputation of a ruthless organized crime syndicate, the actual origins of the word “mafia” are thus: “The word mafia derives from the Sicilian adjective mafiusu, which, roughly translated, means swagger, but can also be translated as boldness or bravado.” On that basis, swagger, boldness and bravado are very fitting monikers for Buffalo Bills fans.

These are dedicated fans who have endured rain, sleet, hail, snow, wind and freezing cold temperatures in an uncomfortable roof-less stadium for decades. They have remained loyal throughout years and years of discouraging seasons only to return the following year with renewed hope and optimism for a winning season – I say kudos to all of them.

I am of Sicilian descent, and I know the “Mafia” from days of old, are not a part of my (or anyone I know) heritage and they do not represent my Italian identity in any way, no more than any other criminal element is representative of any other ethnic group – and there have been plenty throughout the years.