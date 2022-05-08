Letter: Try focusing on making Scajaquada for drivers

I attended the public meeting held by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council. It was obvious from the get-go that planners had already made up their minds about the future of the Scajaquada Expressway. Which seems to be headed towards no expressway at all. I think that’s why they put “Full Removal” at the top of the comment form.

These are my responses to each scenario:

• Full Removal: This is a non-starter for me. Too much traffic depends on the expressway and I don’t believe only 18% use it for work. Please expand that survey. A huge amount of commuters use it going to work and back home.

• Partial Removal: This makes absolutely no sense. That would tie up traffic and cause constant gridlock. I find it hard to believe anyone could even consider it.

• Boulevard: This is doable but most drivers would look for alternative routs. It’s not easy to put expressway drivers in a stop and go scenario.

• Status Quo: Slight changes to allow bikes, walkers and drivers to use this highway. It would need heavy monitoring to be successful.

• General Comments: The driving public should not be held responsible for one driver with medical issues and a design flaw in the protection of park pedestrians. Rip out that ugly metal median and design a safe thoroughfare.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo