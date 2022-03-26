 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Try fixing Outer Harbor traffic by building a pedestrian walkway
Regarding Jeff Miers’ article on Outer Harbor traffic, of course it’s a big problem. I’ve been to a number of concerts there. There’s only one narrow road out of the harbor for 8,000 people. I don’t think extra parking lots will fix it. There is a relatively straightforward fix; build some kind of pedestrian walkway either from the downtown (KeyBank Center area) or from Michigan street. Many people would rather walk a mile from downtown rather than be stuck in traffic for two hours after the concert.

Philip Sullivan

Hamburg

