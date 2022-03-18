Letter: Try employing available green building solutions

Want to help kick global warming’s big fat fanny? Try thinking inside the box.

Today, many people careen about, justifiably ranting and raving about how we need immediate action to stave off the existential threat of climate change. OK. We got you. Take a breath.

This missive is to tap these folks on their collective shoulders, and say “Hey buddy, how about opening up your toolbox; yep, that one right in front of you, and grabbing that simple tool right there to plug the hole in your ozone layer?”

As a green building advocate, every day I read of exotic solutions that may lower buildings’ carbon footprints. Innovations like phase change materials and ice walls are intriguing, but they can divert attention from proven, affordable and immediately available solutions.

If we stop thinking outside the box, and just grab the simple tools at hand, we can create budget-friendly Zero Energy Ready buildings (ZER).

The ZER process is really simple: Consider the building as a box. Design the box’s elements to conserve and store as much energy as possible using passive design. Constructing a “building as battery” can take your box to Zero Energy Ready.