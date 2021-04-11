Letter: Try closing the Skyway this summer, as a test

Mark Sommer’s April 2 article about the Skyway reveals many different proposals for consideration. All cost a lot of money and all will take a long time to accomplish.

In the meantime, why not consider closing the Skyway to traffic every weekend from July 4 to Labor Day and make it available to pedestrians and bicyclists?

Try it this year at least for July 4 weekend and evaluate how it works. If it works well, do it for the rest of this summer.

As a special attraction for Erie County’s 200th anniversary it could be promoted as a major tourist attraction.

Weekend traffic would be handled by using Ohio Street which worked when the Skyway was under construction for a couple of years recently.

A short-term Skyway solution this summer for very little cost. Why not try it this Fourth of July weekend and beyond?

Dennis Galucki

Buffalo