Give me a break. The Republicans, who think the Democrats are taking away our precious freedoms, want to take away my retirement fund’s freedom to consider climate change? (“GOP targets environmentally conscious investing,” March 1)

Twenty years after the ruling allowing the choice to consider climate-friendly investing, oil companies are still making giant profits, and we’ve lived through a series of record climate disruptions: heat, drought, storm and flood. Maybe climate investment should be required, not banned.

Wall Street does not recognize red and blue politics; only profit, and green is where the smart money is going. Elected leaders would be foolish and deeply remiss to their constituents not to recognize that fossil fuel job numbers are waning, and that as cheap, renewable energy keeps arriving, those drilling platforms, fracking fields and pipelines are going to be stranded assets: economic drains and prospective Superfund sites.

Fortunately, New Yorkers will not be unduly burdened as Gov. Kathy Hochul fulfills our climate mandate by transitioning our grid rapidly from gas to wind and solar, with its rising employment. (We said good-bye to coal years ago.)

Dirty fuels are not sustainable environmentally or economically. Deep-red Republican Texas figured that out around 20 years ago, too, before how you liked your energy was politically determined. Wind and solar is growing faster there than in any other state, including deep-blue California. For all the Texas economy has been about oil, Texans have detected the winds of change.

Kitty Goldman

Buffalo