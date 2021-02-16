Letter: Truth will prevail when tallying national threats

Jan. 6, 2021 will be forever etched in our memory as the day that the Capitol was attacked in an apparent coup attempt.

For the past four years, the former president encouraged and enabled white supremacists. Unable to accept defeat, he spread lies about voter fraud and roused a mob of deluded supporters to attempt an insurrection. In fact, the only one trying to rig the election was this former president.

He tried to discredit mail-in voting. He tried to hamper the Postal Service. He threatened the Georgia Secretary of State and tried to pressure Michigan canvassing officials into rejecting the election results. Finally, he called on rioters to march on the Capitol, an insurrection that was captured on video and audio. In the space of four hours, five people died and the lives of the vice president, Speaker of the House were threatened.

Shortly after Jan. 6, Mitch McConnell declared “the mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people.” Yet only 10 House Republicans voted to impeach and McConnell himself voted to stop the trial.