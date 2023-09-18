First things first: Joe Biden, as president, has accomplished more than any other holding that office since F.D.R. Yes, he’s “old” and no longer walks with a spring in his step but his style of ambulation should not be a reflection of his ability to run the country. And he has help from the rich crop of advisors he has chosen. These are a group of bright, thoughtful, conscientious individuals working toward one goal - a successful administration in service to the American public.

No president can succeed in making decisions in a vacuum. This was the primary problem with Donald Trump’s presidency. He started out with many dedicated people under his command but over time fired them or gave them cause to leave due to his obsessive demand of total loyalty exclusively to him or because he regularly refused to accept their counsel.

Even before the 2020 presidential election took place, he claimed the vote would be “rigged.” And after he lost and was informed repeatedly over months by his top people of that fact, he refused to listen, ultimately resulting in his failed coup attempt and second impeachment.

Therefore, if Trump actually knew he lost the election but persisted in pushing his lie to the point of fomenting a violent attack on the Capitol, he violated the Insurrection Act and not only faces jail time but would be rendered ineligible to hold any elected office. If, on the other hand, he suffers such a delusional state of mind as to truly believe he won but was illegally denied the office, he must be considered psychologically and morally unfit to hold it.

Though the 77-year-old former president presents an air of robustness and vigor, it is, with all things, “Trump,” a show. I’ll take the slower, cautious gait and occasional stammer of Biden any day over a reckless, bloviating, sociopathic liar.

Mark Hardy

Tonawanda