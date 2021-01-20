Letter: Trusting Trump will be impossible

In mid-November some cable news stations questioned whether Trump could be trusted with our government’s secrets after he leaves office? It was a silly question then because it seemed self-evident Trump could not be trusted. It is an even sillier question now after Jan. 6, who would think Trump could be trusted with government secrets when he incited a riot against the government. This man has no interest in our country and our wellbeing. Of course, he will share secrets that will be a danger to our national security. In his somewhat conciliatory Jan. 7 video to the public Trump ended with “it’s not over yet.”