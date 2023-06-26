The News should not have printed on Jun 14 the A.F. Branco cartoon showing Biden using the "Department of Weaponized Justice" to crush lady liberty on its way to attack Trump's 2024 campaign. The cartoon's premise is a 100% falsehood pushed by Trump and the right wing.

The reality is that when Trump was president he used any lie or falsehood to demonize anybody, or any institution, that was not a total sycophant. The further reality is that Biden is taking a "hands off" to Jack Smith's DOJ Trump investigation.

That cartoon exposes the streak of flat-out evil that is a major driving force in the current efforts of Trump and his hard -right supporters. The News supported that evil streak by publishing that cartoon.

Dennis Seekins

Lyndonville