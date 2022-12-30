 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump would never have helped Ukraine

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

There is a Latin phrase called ”Quid Pro Quo” meaning loosely one will get this for another person doing that. When Trump was President he tried to extort Ukraine President Zelenskyy to give him dirt on Joe Biden’s son as to some alleged cover-up. In exchange Trump would provide defense aid to Ukraine. That interaction never occurred.

The above point is emphasized to show if Trump had won the Presidency in 2020, Ukraine would now be part of Russia. The simple reason is because Trump would never have given or provided all the weaponry that Biden has to Ukraine. Thank God for Democracy because we have it with Joe Biden who also has compassion and love for all people, something that Trump is severely lacking.

Joseph Borzelliere

Webster

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News