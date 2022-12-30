Letter: Trump would never have helped Ukraine

There is a Latin phrase called ”Quid Pro Quo” meaning loosely one will get this for another person doing that. When Trump was President he tried to extort Ukraine President Zelenskyy to give him dirt on Joe Biden’s son as to some alleged cover-up. In exchange Trump would provide defense aid to Ukraine. That interaction never occurred.

The above point is emphasized to show if Trump had won the Presidency in 2020, Ukraine would now be part of Russia. The simple reason is because Trump would never have given or provided all the weaponry that Biden has to Ukraine. Thank God for Democracy because we have it with Joe Biden who also has compassion and love for all people, something that Trump is severely lacking.