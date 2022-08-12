 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump will surely attempt to benefit from FBI search

With the recent news that former President Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago was searched by FBI agents for evidence in a Justice Department investigation into a violation of the Presidential Records Act, it made we wonder. What it made me wonder was how long (not very) before he declares “witch hunt” and uses the incident as a fundraising opportunity? He apparently isn’t all that good of a businessman, having declared bankruptcy six times. The one thing he is good at is being a shameless marketer and self-promoter in spite of any sort of past failure.

So good people, I think we may see pleas to his supporters very soon, if it hasn’t happened already, for contributions to his PAC.

A good grifter is always looking for his next mark.

Michael Castanza

West Seneca

