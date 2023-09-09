Donald Trump could have problems with primaries in several southern and western states. Several of the states that Trump is the strongest in have open or semi-open primaries.

Texas, South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Arkansas, to name a few, have open primaries. They will allow any registered voter to vote in the Republican primary.

Some states have partially opened primaries. They make it easy for voters to decide what party’s primary they want to vote in. These include Illinois and Ohio, among others.

Several states allow unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary of their choice. These states include much of New England and some large states, including Arizona. Trump is not popular with independent voters at this time.

Trump does not have the nomination sewed up. The Koch network has raised millions to encourage the Republicans to move past Trump. You can assume they know that Trump has a basis that is not likely to change, but they realize that the crossover primary vote could sink Trump.

Leonard Almquist

Hamburg