Letter: Trump will certainly return to grab the national spotlight

I am tired of hearing the TV and press pundits discussing if Donald Trump will run in 2024. Of course he will run, he has been running since he lost to Joe Biden, and he did lose, just ask his Attorney General Bill Barr, who conducted a 50-state FBI, Justice Department investigation following the election and showing no fraud of any kind. It is just Trump’s pathological lying once again. I can’t believe Republicans listen and follow his lies. Unless Biden makes a roaring comeback in popularity, Trump will run, and could win again with more empty promises and lies. Only serious state and federal indictments could derail this effort. His only concerns are the sunlamp he uses daily and his raging vengeance to get back at perceived enemies. Grand juries, help us end this nightmare.