A while ago, "The devil went down to Georgia looking for an election to steal." He took a bunch of his bootlickers along. A few people who believed what America stands for got in his way and stopped his quest. Being the moron that he is, he still doesn't understand the facts. You lost! Forget what the Constitution says for a minute and get rid of this clown and his sideshow. No appeals, no more crying about how he was mistreated. We Americans are tired of listening.
Give us back our country so we can get back to our way of life. Sure, mistakes are made, but we live free to make changes, live our lives the way we want, not the way he would have us live under his dictatorship. Goodbye and bad luck!
Frank Maddock
Lancaster