A while ago, "The devil went down to Georgia looking for an election to steal." He took a bunch of his bootlickers along. A few people who believed what America stands for got in his way and stopped his quest. Being the moron that he is, he still doesn't understand the facts. You lost! Forget what the Constitution says for a minute and get rid of this clown and his sideshow. No appeals, no more crying about how he was mistreated. We Americans are tired of listening.