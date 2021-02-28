Letter: Trump voters do not need deprogramming

There seems to be this thought from the left that those of us who voted for Donald Trump now need to be deprogrammed. This sounds like something from Russia and China. We have listened for four years as the Left has called us on the right, stupid, homophobes, xenophobic, racists and many more names. The left has never once asked why we voted for Trump.

Well here are just a few of the hundreds of reasons: Eight years of the Clintons and the lies watching as Bill’s free trade took away our jobs. Then there is the climate warming scenario where we would all die. Move on to the Bush years and more of the same, this time from a RINO (Republican In Name Only), where we continued to watch as millions more of our jobs were sent to lower-wage countries with no safety or environmental regulations.

Then move on to Barack Obama and we continued to bleed even more jobs. We were forced to buy health insurance using a lie.

No, we the Trump voters do not need to be deprogrammed, we can all see quite clearly how Washington has been lying to us for decades. Administration after administration, all promising everything yet only the American middle class paid the bill in dollars, jobs and lives.