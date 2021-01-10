Letter: Trump urged violence that overtook Capitol

On Wednesday our president goaded his assembled masses to storm the Capitol Building on one of the darkest days in U.S. history. There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that President Trump watched with great glee as an angry mob overran and vandalized this historic building in a brazen assault on Congress and our system of government.

Clearly, this was a last-ditch endeavor by Trump to retain power in an unprecedented coup attempt. Why else would he have summoned tens of thousands to Washington on the day of the Electoral College certification and inflamed them with his baseless rhetoric of voter fraud and a stolen election? No doubt Proud Boys members in the crowd took notice, given that Trump advised them in the first presidential debate to "stand back and stand by."

And his pal Rudy Giuliani poured fuel on the fire in urging the crowd to go forth and "wage combat" on Capitol Hill. Seems like "America's Mayor" has come full circle since 9/11/2001, when he heroically stood up to terrorist enemies of American democracy. Now he himself has joined forces with Trump in their disregard for the Constitution and the principles upon which this nation was founded.