Letter: ‘Trump Train’ is gearing up for another disastrous run

The Trump Train, aka “The Glorious Fraud Express,” left the station at Mar-a-Lago the evening of Nov. 15 - it appears, a little early. It’s probably full of recklessness, repudiation, some revenge and, Donald Trump is certainly hoping, resurrection for him – after the drubbing his backed candidates took in the midterm elections.

It left a bit early, I think, because Trump is betting that this will bolster his usual tactics of denying, delaying and destroying the upcoming charges he is facing in Georgia, New York and the possible obstruction of justice (regarding stolen government documents) – and make them go away until after the 2024 election!

The Attorney General and his Department of Justice must never allow the damage that Trump, his cult followers and the media misinformers did to our democracy and the rule of law. This and the “Big Lie” were a shameful travesty – and the former president (and his sycophant supporters) must be held accountable – every single one of them. There can be no delay in this effort. This travesty has torn apart the fabric of our society – our families, friendships, neighborhoods, state assemblies, PTAs, boardrooms and, unfortunately, too many newsrooms which continue to spew misinformation and disinformation.

To think that after all this division he has sown, Trump has the shamelessness to seriously declare that he’s running for president – again – shows his delusive mental state. The GOP establishment is going to have to make some extremely difficult decisions soon – will they continue to be spineless and cowardly and remain silently supportive of Trump; or will they show some backbone and honesty and vote him off their island?

I think that principled voters in the midterms, Republicans, Democrats and Independents – by voting against the Big Lie and its supporters delivered the right message and showed us what should be done.

Larry Gustina

Buffalo