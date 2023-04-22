The Trump defending Republicans and the misguided MAGA crowd have opened a dangerous era of election denialism. If their candidate doesn’t win, they claim the election was “rigged” or “stolen” or “swindled” away from the rightful winner – their candidate.

Fox News hosts and their Trump supporting guests repeatedly regurgitated claims of election fraud. They claimed the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the 2020 election were knowingly altered by Dominion to transfer ballots from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Those allegations were categorically repudiated by numerous non-partisan judges and courts wherever those claims were contested. As a consequence, Fox News faced a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion for amplifying those assertions. Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy and Trump’s favorite foot soldier, is also being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion.

Emails, phone calls and other communications within Fox News Corp’s upper echelon revealed they knew the claims of rigged voting machines weren’t true.

The entire “fraud” scheme began with Trump’s premeditated claim of a wrought 2020 election – an election that he had clearly lost by over 7.5 million votes. His compulsions to challenge those results cascaded down the ranks of his GOP acolytes and they followed suit in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and elsewhere.

The reigning GOP doesn’t have plans or practical messaging to offer the electorate and they can’t win elections with their unpopular positions on key issues of import such as - women’s rights to choose, gun control legislation, climate control and ongoing racial disparities.

Their only option for winning elections is to allege fraud, implement redistricting, gerrymandering, voting restrictions, election denial and flat-out lying to their constituencies and the public at large.

The attempted coup of the 2020 election cycle was only averted as a result of Trump’s ego-fueled incompetence. Consider it a dry run or a practice session for someone smarter, shrewder and craftier than Trump who could possibly succeed in overturning fair and lawful election results at several levels of government.

America is at a critical crossroads and the rest of the world is watching. The in-fighting between the two parties is intense, unambiguous and treacherous for our democracy. The outcome of the approaching 2024 presidential election will be crucially consequential and a far-reaching touchstone for the survival and endurance of American Democracy as we know it.

James Galbo

Buffalo