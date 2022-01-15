Letter: Trump takes on the role of the ‘Lied Piper’ legend

At the recent anniversary of the treasonous riot of Jan. 6, 2021, I was struck by how the legend of the “Pied Piper of Hamelin” imitates the reality of Donald Trump’s sorcerous hold over his base.

The Pied Piper was hired by the townspeople of Hamelin to lure the rats out of Hamelin using his magic pipe. As he promised the rats followed the Piper out of town. But when the townspeople refused to pay the Piper, he returned to Hamelin and used his seductive music to lead the children out of town. The children were never seen again.

As Trump, the “Lied Piper,” plays his vulgar horn his base is seduced by his melody of lies, prejudice, misogyny, greed. Even some devotedly religious somehow find this vile behavior acceptable (I don’t believe God would be pleased). As he performs to his spineless congressional sycophants and other such cronies, they follow him to the depths of sedition. Sadly his lying pipe plays seductively to nearly half the country’s population as they embrace his fascist behavior.

The “Lied Piper” is not a legend, he is real. Unless the spell of his pipe is broken the American foundations of truth, justice and democracy may never be seen again.

Robert Wojcik

Clarence