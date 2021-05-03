Letter: Trump supporters should follow their leader and get vaccine shot

A recent article in The Buffalo News stated that the majority of people who claim they will not get the Covid-19 vaccination are Republican Donald Trump supporters. I don’t understand why they would not get the vaccine. He initiated the vaccine program with Operation Warp Speed. He told everyone that a vaccine was coming very soon for everybody. He is taking credit for all of that. He himself along with his wife and many of his cronies received the vaccine before he left office. So, if they truly are his supporters, they too should get the vaccine. Or, are they calling him a liar?