 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump supporters should follow their leader and get vaccine shot
0 comments

Letter: Trump supporters should follow their leader and get vaccine shot

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A recent article in The Buffalo News stated that the majority of people who claim they will not get the Covid-19 vaccination are Republican Donald Trump supporters. I don’t understand why they would not get the vaccine. He initiated the vaccine program with Operation Warp Speed. He told everyone that a vaccine was coming very soon for everybody. He is taking credit for all of that. He himself along with his wife and many of his cronies received the vaccine before he left office. So, if they truly are his supporters, they too should get the vaccine. Or, are they calling him a liar?

Madalyn Mayer

Depew

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News